Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.80.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

