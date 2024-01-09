Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

