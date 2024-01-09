Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

