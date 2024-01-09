Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

