Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAA opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.