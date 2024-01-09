Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 9,819 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.