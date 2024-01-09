Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

