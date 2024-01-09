Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 118,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

