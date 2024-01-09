Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $580.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $595.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

