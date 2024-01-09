Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 15,611 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

