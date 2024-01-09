Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 219 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

