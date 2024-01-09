Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 304 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Up 2.0 %

Danaher stock opened at $234.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

