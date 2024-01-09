ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $972.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.87. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

(Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.