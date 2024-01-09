Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.30

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $6.11. Cineplex shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Get Our Latest Report on CPXGF
Cineplex Price Performance
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.