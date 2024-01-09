Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.30

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $6.11. Cineplex shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

