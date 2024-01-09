Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is RWC Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 6.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $94,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

