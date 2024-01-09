Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

