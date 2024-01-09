Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 71 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $289,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

CVX opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

