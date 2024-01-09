Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 250,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $102,500.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,911.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

CLNN stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.52. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,624.65% and a negative return on equity of 322.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

