Compass Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

