Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

