Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,900,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,246. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DRI opened at $163.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

