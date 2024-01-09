Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Devon Energy by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

About Devon Energy



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



