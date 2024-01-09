Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.