Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 78,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.