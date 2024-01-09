Drake & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

