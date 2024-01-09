DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.