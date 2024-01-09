Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

