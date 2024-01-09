DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

