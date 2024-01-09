Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.80% of Encompass Health worth $121,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $58,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,286,000 after acquiring an additional 731,015 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $47,295,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 3,070.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 574,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,877,000 after acquiring an additional 556,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.