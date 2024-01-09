Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $803.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $792.23 and a 200-day moving average of $772.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $824.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.