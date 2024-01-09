Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Raised by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 59.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $803.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $792.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $772.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

