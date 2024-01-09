Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 896,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $122,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after buying an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

