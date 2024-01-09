Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after buying an additional 6,776,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 346.3% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after buying an additional 4,192,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $193,626,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

