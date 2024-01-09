Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Evergy worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $409,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Evergy by 75.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Evergy by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 65,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 32.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

EVRG stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

