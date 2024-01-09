Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,935,000 after acquiring an additional 442,363 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ES opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.