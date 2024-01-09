Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,085,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115,105 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 592,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 333,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

