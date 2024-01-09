Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.36.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $344.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.82. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $228.77 and a 52-week high of $372.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

