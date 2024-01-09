Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,037,000 after buying an additional 3,182,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after buying an additional 3,176,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,081,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.