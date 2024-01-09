Financial Comparison: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Sunlands Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.33 -$37.85 million N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $2.20 billion 0.06 $93.37 million $6.83 1.30

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Color Star Technology and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 30.37% -568.29% 30.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Color Star Technology and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Color Star Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, chain operation management, and visual communication and design and production. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. In addition, the company offers education services through online and mobile platforms to adult students, pursuing post-secondary, and professional educations. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

