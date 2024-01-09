First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.51

Shares of First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $13.25. First Resource Bancorp shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.51.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

