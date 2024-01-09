First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.45% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

