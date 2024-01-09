First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

