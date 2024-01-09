Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

