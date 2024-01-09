Forsta AP Fonden Buys 300 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.6 %

PAYC stock opened at $204.20 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.96 and its 200 day moving average is $257.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

