Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.57. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $147.67.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

