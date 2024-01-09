Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.26. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.