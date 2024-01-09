Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $248.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.