Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.02 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

