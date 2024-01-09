Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SWK opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.