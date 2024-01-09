Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.50 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.